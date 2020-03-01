Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.95.

NYSE:SQ traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. 23,345,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. Square has a one year low of $54.41 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total value of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Square by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 223,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,858,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Square by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 7,075.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 420,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,034,000 after acquiring an additional 414,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 331.2% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,386 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

