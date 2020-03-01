Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Canaccord Genuity raised Square from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Square from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Square presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of SQ stock traded up $4.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $83.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,345,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. Square has a 52 week low of $54.41 and a 52 week high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $1,330,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,895,800.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,884 shares of company stock worth $10,309,761. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital World Investors raised its position in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after buying an additional 8,237,229 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 26.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,971,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,227 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,185,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,433,000 after purchasing an additional 321,411 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,747,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,474,000 after purchasing an additional 323,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Square by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,097,000 after purchasing an additional 284,583 shares during the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.