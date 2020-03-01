Square (NYSE:SQ) Raised to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $90.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Square from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $81.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens upgraded Square from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.95.

Get Square alerts:

Square stock traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.33. The stock had a trading volume of 23,345,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,981,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. Square has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.83, a PEG ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 3.26.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $1,403,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,162,932.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,300,698.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.