Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) had its target price reduced by analysts at Stephens from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

Stoneridge stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. 689,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,009. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average is $30.28. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $190.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.67 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stoneridge will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 97.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

