Switch (NYSE:SWCH) PT Raised to $19.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of SWCH stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,713,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.67. Switch has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.83.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $440,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,543.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWCH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,251,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,014 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,444,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,508,000 after acquiring an additional 930,388 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,897,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335,503 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Switch by 11,858.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 227,088 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Switch by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,376,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 224,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

