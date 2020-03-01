Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit