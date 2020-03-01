Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $31.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on THC. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho restated a buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.81. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 47.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. FMR LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,069,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,706,000 after purchasing an additional 988,993 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

