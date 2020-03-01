The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) Price Target Raised to $13.50

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of The Rubicon Project from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Rubicon Project from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The Rubicon Project stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.22. The Rubicon Project has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $13.11.

In other The Rubicon Project news, General Counsel Jonathan Feldman sold 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $162,027.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,859.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Day sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $255,534.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,420 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,972.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,217 shares of company stock worth $969,812 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,611 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in The Rubicon Project by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of The Rubicon Project by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

