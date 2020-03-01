Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 7.4% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, 266,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 130,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
The firm has a market cap of $507.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)
Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
