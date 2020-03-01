Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Trading 7.4% Higher

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)’s share price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89, 266,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average session volume of 130,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $507.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tidewater by 75.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tidewater by 27.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tidewater Company Profile (NYSE:TDW)

Tidewater Inc provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

