Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Up 8.6% After Dividend Announcement

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39, 127,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 129,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Valhi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $434.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valhi during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 862.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Valhi by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 18,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

