ValuEngine Downgrades SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) to Sell

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSW. Bank of America downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEASPAN CORP/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:SSW traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,388,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.62.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.10 million. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 38.79%. SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEASPAN CORP/SH SH will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,044,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,362,000 after buying an additional 421,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,664,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,650,000 after buying an additional 290,039 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,782,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in SEASPAN CORP/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEASPAN CORP/SH SH

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

