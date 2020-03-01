ValuEngine Upgrades Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) to “Buy”

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SERV. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of SERV traded down $1.66 on Friday, reaching $35.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,689,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $33.05 and a 12-month high of $58.78.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 3,561,953 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,973 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,267,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

