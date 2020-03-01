ValuEngine Upgrades Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

NYSE:SIG traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 3,713,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

