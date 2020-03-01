Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Trading Up 7.5%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) shares were up 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.44, approximately 410,475 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 755,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of analysts have commented on WVE shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Leerink Swann lowered Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,100.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $194,040.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,620 shares of company stock valued at $332,357 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,177,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 458,053 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

