Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target to $53.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. ValuEngine lowered Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.11.

NYSE:GKOS traded down $17.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.98. 5,813,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,610. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $84.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

