Wells Fargo & Co Raises Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target to $18.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $16.50 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.52% from the stock’s current price.

SWCH has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Switch from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

SWCH traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,713,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,781. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Switch has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 179.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter M. Thomas sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 850,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,458,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $440,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 924,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,575,543.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,700. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Switch by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Switch by 56.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Switch by 175.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

