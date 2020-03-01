Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Lifted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after buying an additional 593,792 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $497,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,853,400. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,677. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

