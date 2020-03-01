Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) to Hold

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

SOGO has been the subject of several other research reports. 86 Research downgraded shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.72.

NYSE SOGO traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,805,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,092. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39. Sogou has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOGO. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sogou by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,570,000 after purchasing an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

