Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Shinhan Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE SHG traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 208,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a twelve month low of $26.29 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $381,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth $241,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 31,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.