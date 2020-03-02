-$0.58 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.63). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 186,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit