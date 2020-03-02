-$0.58 EPS Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.63). Kala Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.67) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.33) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,553.29% and a negative return on equity of 173.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 664,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 186,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALA traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. The company had a trading volume of 629,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.78. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

