13,008 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by TL Private Wealth

TL Private Wealth purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,008 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Intel comprises approximately 0.7% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1,636.1% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 6,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $58.18. The company had a trading volume of 43,102,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,843,736. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day moving average of $56.33. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,872 shares of company stock worth $1,567,094 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. FIX lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

