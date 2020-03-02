Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.

ACUR stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Acura Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address medication abuse and misuse. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acura Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.