Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR) issued its earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter.
ACUR stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Acura Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.63. The company has a market cap of $6.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.22.
Acura Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
