Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.74.
NASDAQ IOTS remained flat at $$12.26 during trading hours on Friday. 846,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,246. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.
About Adesto Technologies
Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.
