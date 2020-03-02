Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Adesto Technologies to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.55 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.74.

NASDAQ IOTS remained flat at $$12.26 during trading hours on Friday. 846,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,246. Adesto Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.26, a PEG ratio of 30.65 and a beta of -0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

