Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Down 9.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Mar 2nd, 2020

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) shares dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $2.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Akorn traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05, approximately 1,959,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,810,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AKRX. BidaskClub cut Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 599,868 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,997,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 572.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 201,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

About Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

