Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.98. 21,507,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,988,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14. The company has a market cap of $536.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

