Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:Y traded up $47.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $719.72. 119,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,233. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $600.23 and a twelve month high of $847.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $801.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $783.14.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The insurance provider reported ($6.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.86 by ($14.95). Alleghany had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.35) EPS. Alleghany’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 40.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alleghany from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

