Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.171 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous interim dividend of $0.17.

Shares of AMC opened at A$14.35 ($10.18) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$15.53 and a 200 day moving average of A$15.00. Amcor has a 12 month low of A$13.64 ($9.67) and a 12 month high of A$16.74 ($11.87).

About Amcor

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

