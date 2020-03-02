Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,371.11 ($31.19).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of AAL traded up GBX 52.80 ($0.69) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,844.60 ($24.26). 7,069,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,927.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,957.57. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

