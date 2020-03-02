Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.5%.

APLE opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APLE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

