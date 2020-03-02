Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Up 6.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $110.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co traded as high as $103.59 and last traded at $103.51, 1,808,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 837,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total value of $361,426.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $3,312,353. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 35,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

