Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.
Shares of AVY stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.
In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.