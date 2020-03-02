Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Avery Dennison has a payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $114.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.84. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Avery Dennison from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

