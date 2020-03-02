Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading Up 6.4% on Analyst Upgrade

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s share price rose 6.4% on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $80.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Axon Enterprise traded as high as $82.68 and last traded at $82.34, approximately 1,401,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 774,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AAXN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.22.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total transaction of $3,953,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 630,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,808,669.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $1,250,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,851 shares of company stock worth $7,099,504 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,234.00, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

