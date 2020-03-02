BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0034 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

BANCO BRADESCO/S has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

BANCO BRADESCO/S stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

BANCO BRADESCO/S Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

