Bank of America Cuts Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $77.00

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HES. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price target on Hess and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hess from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.23.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 57,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,485. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hess has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hess will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,716,238.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 342,404 shares of company stock worth $20,407,635. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 625.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

