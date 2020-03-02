Bank of America Trims Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Target Price to $45.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Continental Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.68.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $18.95 on Thursday. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In related news, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harold Hamm sold 600,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $20,148,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,212,496 shares of company stock valued at $40,910,039 in the last ninety days. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

