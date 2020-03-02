Barry Buffier Purchases 10,000 Shares of Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) Stock

Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) insider Barry Buffier acquired 10,000 shares of Bingo Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,900.00 ($21,205.67).

Shares of ASX:BIN opened at A$2.74 ($1.94) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$2.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.66. Bingo Industries Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 12-month high of A$3.47 ($2.46). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Bingo Industries’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Bingo Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post-collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

