BidaskClub Downgrades Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JACK. Credit Suisse Group restated a sell rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen raised shares of Jack in the Box from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.25.

Shares of JACK stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,514. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.99.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.21). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $25,915.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,703,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,319 shares of company stock worth $3,583,753. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JACK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1,309.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,242,681 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,525 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 313.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 521,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 895,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 985,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,915,000 after purchasing an additional 122,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,062,000 after purchasing an additional 121,602 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

