BidaskClub Lowers Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.89.

HUBG stock traded up $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,910. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $49.36.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. Hub Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hub Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hub Group by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

