Bingo Industries Ltd (BIN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on March 31st

Bingo Industries Ltd (ASX:BIN) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Bingo Industries’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

Shares of BIN stock opened at A$2.74 ($1.94) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Bingo Industries has a 52 week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of A$3.47 ($2.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is A$2.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.66.

In related news, insider Barry Buffier acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.99 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of A$29,900.00 ($21,205.67).

Bingo Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste management solutions for domestic and commercial businesses in Australia. It operates through three segments: Collections, Post Collections, and Other. It collects and transports building, demolition, industrial, and commercial waste from customers to post-collection facilities; and provides bins on hire.

