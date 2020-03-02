Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Reaches $100,857.00

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $100,857.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,563,006 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

