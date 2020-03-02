BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Acquires $19,335.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $19,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $788.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $14.80.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.