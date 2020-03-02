BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Acquires $19,335.00 in Stock

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) CFO Paul L. Davis bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $19,335.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $788.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 21.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $14.80.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 89.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 201.9% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 33,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 37,530 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock TCP Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

