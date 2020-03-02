Blackwall Ltd (BWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

Blackwall Ltd (ASX:BWF) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Shares of BWF stock opened at A$0.47 ($0.33) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Blackwall has a 52 week low of A$0.67 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of A$1.08 ($0.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.72.

In other news, insider Stuart Brown 4,614,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. Also, insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 81,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,141.80 ($34,852.34).

BlackWall Limited (ASX:BWF), formerly BlackWall Property Funds Limited, conducts vertically integrated property funds management business. The firm manages, develops and finance income-producing real estate on behalf of retail, high net worth and institutional property investors. It operates two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Blackwall Property Funds and WOTSO.

