Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.82.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boot Barn from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Boot Barn from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.
Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. 1,025,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,628. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $881.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.05.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 2,925.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
