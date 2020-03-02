Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Trading 5.8% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) traded up 5.8% on Monday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32, 1,056,338 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average session volume of 392,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

Specifically, EVP Paul M. Simons purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,250.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 17,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,280.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $812.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

