Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Trading Down 12.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) dropped 12.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $12.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cars.com traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.91, approximately 2,528,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 1,139,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CARS. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the 4th quarter worth $165,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.02 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. Cars.com’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

