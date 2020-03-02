Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) Insider Acquires A$25,320.00 in Stock

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) insider Kee Wong bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$16.88 ($11.97) per share, with a total value of A$25,320.00 ($17,957.45).

ASX CAR opened at A$16.16 ($11.46) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is A$16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.29. Carsales.Com Ltd has a twelve month low of A$12.05 ($8.55) and a twelve month high of A$19.60 ($13.90). The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 28.06.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Carsales.Com’s previous Interim dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Carsales.Com’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

