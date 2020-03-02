CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target Raised to $59.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of CBRE Group from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of CBRE Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.60.

NYSE CBRE opened at $56.14 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $45.16 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.56.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

