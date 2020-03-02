Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Short Interest Down 6.6% in February

Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the January 30th total of 9,650,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.1 days.

In related news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total transaction of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at $47,744,778.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock valued at $19,432,487 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,868,000 after buying an additional 15,094 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after buying an additional 536,162 shares in the last quarter. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after buying an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after buying an additional 373,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $493.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $518.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $462.87. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $335.53 and a 1-year high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price (up previously from $550.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.95.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

