Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CLW has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.39 million, a PE ratio of -80.21 and a beta of 2.01. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $435.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 61.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 441,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after acquiring an additional 167,854 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 38.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 303,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 68,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 165.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,931 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

