Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Trading 8.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)’s stock price traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $79.15, 421,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 262,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.01.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 336.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $140.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,104 shares of company stock valued at $945,928 over the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,826,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,235,000 after acquiring an additional 105,911 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cogent Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Cogent Communications by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 25,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

