Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Price Up 7% After Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2020

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $30.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Coherus Biosciences traded as high as $20.81 and last traded at $20.70, 1,555,312 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,145,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Coherus Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $70,540.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $438,578. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 2.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 302.63%. The firm had revenue of $123.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

